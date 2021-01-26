After the protest, turmoil, and devastation at the capitol, I can’t help but try to account for people’s actions and beliefs. Often these are people that don’t fit into normal society but feel comfortable in extremist groups. I’m astounded by words and attitudes I’m hearing from some people I’ve known for years. The rantings of President Trump have stained normal behaviors. Many members of congress enabled him.
After officers gained control of the capitol, some of these 13 senators quickly changed their tune, condemning the behavior they helped provoke.
I have never been a supporter of Ron Johnson, but after his actions, as a member of this 13, I hope voters will remember this next time he runs for re-election and elect someone more admiral.
