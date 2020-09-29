If you see and understand that the unchecked violence and destruction by BLM and Antifa rioters are virtually all in Democrat controlled cities you might be a Republican. If you think that a campaign for president paying bail for violent rioters so they can go do more rioting, or attack police or destroy mom and pop businesses is wrong, you might be a Republican. If you think paying felon’s fines so they can vote for your presidential candidate is wrong you might be a Republican. If you understand that the right to keep and bear arms is an unambiguous individual right you might be a Republican. If you believe that our federal government should operate from the concept of “peace through strength”, you might be a Republican. If you believe the United States of America is and should be “One Nation Under God”, you might be a Republican. If you believe Judges all the way up to Supreme Court should respect the Constitution and not legislate from the bench in order to create new laws and pseudo rights, you might be a Republican. If you believe that abortion mills like Planned Parenthood should not exist, let alone be receiving our tax dollars, you might be a Republican. If as a child you sang that song with the lyrics, “red and yellow black and white they are precious in his sight” and believe, like Martin Luther King Jr. did that racism and reverse racism are equally wrong, you might be a Republican. If you understand that socialism, Communism, and Fascism are all inferior to our Democratic Republic with a monopoly free entrepreneur rich capitalist economy, you might be a Republican. If you think that someone who has a record of getting history making peace agreements between Israel and multiple Arab nations is better suited to be President than someone who has a track record of kowtowing to nations like Iran or China and leveraging foreign countries like China or the Ukraine in order to make close relatives millions of dollars via shady deals, you might be a Republican.
Rod Cain
Deer Park
