I am a member of Polk County Voters Concerned about Gerrymandering. We are a nonpartisan group made up of both liberals and conservatives. Despite differing political views, we all agree that gerrymandering in Wisconsin must end in 2021. In December, we approached the Polk County Board of Supervisors about including an Advisory Nonpartisan Redistricting (Fair Maps) Referendum on the April, 2021 ballot.
Thanks to the prompt response of Board members, the first steps in the process of bringing this issue to the full County Board for review and possible approval are underway. Two meetings in January will determine if Polk County residents will have the opportunity to vote on a Fair Maps Referendum this spring. The first meeting will be on January 14 with the General Government Committee (GGC). If recommended by the GGC, the County Board of Supervisors will discuss and consider this proposal on January 19. Both are open to the public.
Polk is one of only 17 counties in Wisconsin that has not yet passed a resolution or referendum in support of drawing fair voting district maps. I believe that voters in Polk County deserve the opportunity to weigh on this vital issue before the Wisconsin State Legislature approves new maps for state and congressional voting district boundaries later this year. Revised every ten years after the national census, these maps determine how we the people of Wisconsin are represented in local, state and federal elections for the next decade.
When the redistricting maps in Wisconsin were drawn in 2011, they were so heavily gerrymandered that the results of future elections were skewed in favor of the party in power through 2020, making it virtually impossible for a minority party candidate to ever beat a majority party incumbent. This is blatantly unfair and undemocratic.
Former Republican Wisconsin Congressman Reid Ribble captured the crux of this practice when he said, “We’re at a place now in this country where voters are not picking their representatives anymore. Representatives, through the gerrymandering process and redistricting, are picking their voters.” Elected officials who essentially guarantee their reelection and stranglehold on power for ten years through gerrymandering have little incentive to listen to their constituents or even be civil to their colleagues on the other side. This does not serve the people of Wisconsin.
According to a 2019 Marquette Law School poll, 72% of Wisconsinites support ending the practice of gerrymandering. The poll also shows that fair maps is a nonpartisan issue with a majority of Republicans, Democrats, and Independents, indicating that they want fair, nonpartisan voting district maps.
I would like to thank the members of the Polk County Board of Supervisors for honoring the request of Polk County Voters Concerned about Gerrymandering and placing this timely issue on the January agenda of the General Government Committee.
I urge the Polk County Board of Supervisors to add an Advisory Nonpartisan Redistricting Referendum on the April, 2021 ballot so that Polk County Voters can send a strong clear message to the State Legislature that they have had enough of politicians rigging future elections through gerrymandering and want fair, nonpartisan voting district maps in 2021.
Sincerely,
Irene Bugge
Balsam Lake Township
