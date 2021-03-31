It’s time for us to go back to our youth-and ask the questions like a 4-year-old. “Why?” Anytime we’re around small children, we hear the word “Why?” If they don’t understand what you are telling them or the concept, they will ask “Why?” until they understand. We need to ask “Why” with what is going on today? Why do we “need” to wear masks? Why do we need to “socially distance” ourselves from everyone? I’m encouraging everyone to do their own research and start asking the “Why’s” until it makes sense to you. We used to use the terms “gut instinct” and “common sense” quite often. Now, we are being censored for “hate speech.” Please read the CDC Study that was released on March 5th. Association of State-Issued Mask Mandates and Allowing On-Premises Restaurant Dining with County-Level COVID-19 Case and Death Growth Rates — United States, March 1–December 31, 2020 (cdc.gov) The entire study-not just the summary. In their report at the bottom of page 2, there is a table that shows the results. They show that we shut down our economy, our lives and livelihoods for a 1.8% decrease in case growth and 1.9% decrease in death cases. So, we are muzzling ourselves and our children for a 1.9% drop in death cases. Why? Look at the next page where it shows how shutting down our restaurants worked? 3%! Good, hardworking people to who want to support their families and their employees’ families were shut down for 3%. Why?
Julie Vierkandt
Amery, WI
