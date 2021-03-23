I recently contacted the office of Rep. Tom Tiffany regarding the Covid-19 pandemic relief bill, and a few days ago I received a reply. I was grateful for his responsiveness to my concerns, but the first sentence of his letter bothered me a great deal:
“Thank you for contacting me with your thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in Wuhan, China.”
Why in the world did he include the last five words of that sentence? Surely everyone knows by now that the virus was thought to have originated in China, so stating it was unnecessary. And if, instead, we were suffering from a virus that was thought to have originated in, say, Sweden, would Rep. Tiffany have noted that in his opening sentence? I strongly doubt it.
Unwarranted statements like those made by Tiffany and other politicians call attention to a racial minority in this country and associate them with a crisis that they had absolutely nothing to do with. As a result, violence and hate crimes directed at Asian Americans are at an all-time high. I have two Asian American nieces. They were adopted from Korea when they were very young girls and are now lovely women. It breaks my heart that they are being subjected to anti-Asian bias and hatred.
I call on Tom Tiffany and the other politicians who have been conducting this race-baiting to cut the line.
Mary Jo Nissen, Balsam Lake
