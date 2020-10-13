Developer Glyn Thorman recently wrote to take a swipe at Polk County Supervisor Amy Middleton.
After 12 years on the Osceola Plan Commission, Amy ran and the voters soundly defeated Mr. Magnafici for County Supervisor. Amy is working together with County Chair Chris Nelson on the Parks and Trails Committee. She is also working with other committees to develop innovative ordinances to balance the counties’ farming interests vs the impact of opening our doors to corporate hog factory farms in Polk County.
Could this letter be political payback from Mr Magnafici?
For years Mr. Magnafici and Mr. Thorman worked to add a new hard rock quarry to the Town of Osceola. This was stopped by the Town of Osceola while Amy served on the Plan Commission.
Are Mr Magnafici and Mr. Thorman upset and disgruntled because Supervisor Middleton does not work for corporate developers? She strives to protect public health and property values. This is the platform she ran on.
Mr. Magnafici is embroiled in controversy based on vulgar behavior and writings. Reverend Martinson recently read the violent and profane statements from Mr. Magnafici during a County Meeting. The comments were redacted from the public meeting records, and Supervisor Nelson has subsequently restricted public comments - hardly a win for Polk County.
Citizens are rightly concerned about Mr. Magnafici’s behavior and his current appointment to the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission. He hardly represents the people of Polk County.
Supervisor Middleton is currently representing us during a time of pandemic, economic downturn and concern about the Polk county environment. Attempting to discredit her with various rock slinging while upholding Mr. Magnafici’s behavior is questionable.
Jane and Tom Bean
Town of Osceola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.