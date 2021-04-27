All these people that are happy because Derek Chauvin received a guilty verdict and now justice has been served for George Floyd, including his family as they received $27 million dollars. Now what happens? Police no longer have any ability to apprehend criminals. They can no longer shoot criminals even if the criminal is shooting at the police. If they kill a criminal who is resisting arrest or trying to kill them, they will go to jail. They are no longer able to enforce the laws that are in place to protect citizens from criminals. Law enforcement is supposed to wait and let a social worker come in and diffuse the situation. How many criminals are going to calm down after talking to a social worker, especially if they are on drugs? How many social workers are willing to be unarmed when confronting an armed criminal, who may be high on drugs and try to talk it out? George Floyd was a criminal, on drugs and committing a crime. It was his choice to break the law. Did he deserve to die? No, but, he chose to put himself in a situation that could end with his death. If he had respected the police and not resisted the officers, he would not have died; stores would not have been looted and burnt to the ground and all those criminals would not have gotten away with committing crimes. We charge the police, but we don’t charge any of the criminals who looted and wrecked the livelihood of several businesses? Before the country starts worshipping criminals, we need to look at what is going to happen if law enforcement is no longer able to defend the citizens. The criminals have all the rights and are running the country. This is not a race issuce as the media would have you believe. George Floyd did not die because he was black, he died for resisting arrest. We all have choices to make every day and the majority of citizens choose not to break the law and put ourselves in a position where a police officer has to get involved. We need to respect the police and abide by the laws. Law enforcement is doing their job to protect all citizens. Who will you call when a criminal has threatened you, robbed you, shot you if there are no police? Law enforcement personnel deserve to be respected and honored, not punished for doing their job and upholding the laws of this country. They are the heroes, not the criminals.
Mary McCormick
Osceola, WI
