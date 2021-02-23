To the Editor:
Scientists and engineers at NASA succeeded in landing another robot on Mars. They put it in a specific crater on the surface just where they wanted it. This is the equivalent of throwing a dart in New York and hitting the bullseye of a regular dartboard in Austin, Texas. Not only that, the robot had to survive a violent launch from earth, a 3 million mile journey through the frigid void, and a fiery entry into the Mars atmosphere. Kudos to these brilliant people who conceived, planned and executed such a feat.
Meanwhile, back in Texas, people died because science-denying politicians and their corporate partners couldn’t plan for and respond to a predicted storm and deliver heat when it got cold.
Maybe we here on Earth should pay closer attention to what scientists say and do.
Anders Ulland
Osceola
