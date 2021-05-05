I would like to call your attention to the fact the Amery Public Library has been closed for basically a year. And yet, the employees have been getting full pay. I feel this is a complete waste of taxpayer money.
I looked at the city website for the library’s budget and from what I understand is that they received $200,000 from the city and an additional $274,786 from “Act 150.” This is only $6,000 less than in 2020, when they were closed 10 months out of the year.
Where is that money being spent if not just for employee wages for not working? I feel we have the right to know why we are wasting money like this? I talked to a library employee and they said they are getting screwed in the new building. Sounds to me like the Amery taxpayers are the ones getting screwed.
Thomas P. Johnson
Former Amery resident
