I am easily confused.
After printing out the official agenda for a July 28 meeting of the Amery city Finance and Personnel committee, I learned that the normal starting time had changed from 5 p.m. to 5:30p.m.
My only interest was “Discussion/Recommendation: RFP Architect/Engineer (Current Bremer Bank Building converted to future City Center Building”. I entered the council chambers at 5:15p.m. to face about 20-25 persons involved In some sort of meeting. The Finance Committee chaired by Alder Sarah Flanum was flanked by her two committee members, all seated at the front of the room. The mayor was present although he frequently sat in different locations. All members of the council were present and seated throughout the those gathered.
This was not a public ;’audience.” I was later told by the city’s administrator these were representatives of the three “major” entities being affected by the proposed “City Center Building.” They are city hall employees, the police department and Amery Public Library.
As I sat down, a presenter was at the podium and looking rather intently at me. I asked him who he was. He returned the favor to me and it turned out he represented one of the three architectural firms bidding to design the Amery City Center project.
He concluded his remarks and sat. Chair Flanum ordered a five minute recess before continuing. It was only then it became apparent I had interrupted a public meeting. Later I learned it began at 4 p.m.
MY CONCERN-If the city administration had time to contact public employees, the police chief and a library representative about attending the meeting, surely it had time to print the agenda with the correct starting time.
Tip-toeing around in secret about this project has been going on for the past year. In fact, it didn’t become public knowledge until January after the last day for persons to have their names placed on the Spring Municipal ballot.
Is it a coincidence? You be the judge.
Late last winter, Ashley Long, Amery, a library advocate, prepared a detailed account citing apparent legal notice shortcomings about city meetings held on its proposed City Center Building project. She presented her findings to a public meeting held before about 60 persons at Amery Community Center and filed a complaint about the alleged violations of Wisconsin public law with the District Attorney. He said there were no violations. Law permits an appeal but requires the complaint to hire a private attorney, a proposition too expensive for most.
Point of fact, I was listed as a witness to Long’s allegations, along with several other persons. I was never interviewed by the sheriffs department investigator nor were any other listed witnesses, according to my information. I wonder if the district attorney read the complaint?
Palmer J. Sondreal
Amery, WI
