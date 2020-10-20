Dear Editor
Please support a future of freedom and posterity by voting Republican!
Republicans want to conquer Covid-19 with the development a vaccine by the end of 2020 as well as new improved treatments. We want to cut prescription drug prices, lower healthcare insurance premiums, end surprise billing, and cover all pre-existing conditions. Make all critical medicines and supplies for healthcare in the United States. Most importantly put patients and doctors back in charge of our healthcare system including a return to normalcy in 2021.
We want to help all poor white, black and brown children escape failing public schools by providing school choice to every child in America.
We need to protect our veterans and provide world-class healthcare and services. To keep the peace we must maintain and expand America’s unrivaled military strength.
Our goal is to fully fund and hire more police and law enforcement officers. Increase criminal penalties for assaults on law enforcement officers. Prosecute drive-by shootings as acts of domestic terrorism. Bring violent extremist groups Like ANTIFA to justice. End cashless bail and keep dangerous criminals locked up until trial. Dismantle human trafficking networks.
As Tom Tiffany said “I have repeatedly condemned, and continue to condemn, anyone who engages in rioting, looting, or violence of any kind, regardless of their political views — while the Left has remained largely silent,”
We want to rebuild the economy with reasonable regulation and competitive tax rates to attract investment that will create 10 million new jobs in 10 months. Create 1 million new small businesses. Enact fair trade deals that protect American jobs. With tax policy and contract requirements that bring back 1 million manufacturing jobs from China. Continue to work on energy independence for a low cost energy future. The goal to once again have record low unemployment for all groups with raising wages.
Republicans want you to have your God given rights to feel safe in your home, have the liberty to operate a business or work for others, have the right to effective self-defense, speak your mind and exercise your religious views.
As Gae Magnafic said “I want to see civility and priority to liberty and freedom. They’re being chipped away little by little.
Please join with me in voting for Donald Trump, Tom Tiffany, Rob Stafsholt, and Gae Magnafic to protect your God given rights!
Sincerely,
Terry Guanella, Amery, WI
PAID LETTER
