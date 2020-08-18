Absentee voting, mail-in ballots, and voting by mail are the same, no differences in process or safeguards. Since the Civil War the military has voted by mail. All states allow absentee ballots to certain voters who request one. Their signatures are on file along with personal information, to ensure no one else votes in their place. Voter fraud is a felony. Two-thirds of states allow any qualified voter to vote absentee without offering an excuse. President Trump, most of his family, and many government officials vote absentee ballot for convenience. Four-fifths of states have early in-person voting. Five states have “Vote by Mail,” for years without problems. Ballots are automatically mailed to every eligible voter. Ballots are of a certain weight and have a certain marking to prevent bad actors from making ballots. All states, one can also go to the polls to vote as some voters worry that their signature may not be accepted, or worry that their ballots may not be received in time, or other reasons. Voting by mail is more secure as there is a paper trail. Many voting machines don’t have paper trails and older machines can be hacked. The process of vote by mail saves money as it reduces staffing large polling centers. Ballot drop-off locations are normally available at certain government buildings. Studies show that voting by mail doesn’t favor any one party. Florida and Colorado records show more Republicans voted by mail than Democrats. More citizens vote when voting by mail is available as some voters have no way to the polls, are sick or disabled, can’t get off work, or other reasons. In the US only about 50% to 58% vote during Presidential years and less in non-Presidential elections. In 27 nations around the world, there are varying penalties for not voting. Many countries make Election Day a holiday and/or voting is on weekends.
One US nationwide database from 2000 to 2012 found 491 cases of absentee ballot fraud. Why take the risk of a felony for 1 vote? However 67,000 ballots in the 2018 election and 92,000 ballots in the 2016 elections were rejected because of mismatched signature. There probably will be a delay in knowing election results in close elections. It could take weeks. But our ancestors had to wait, one reason that we elect in early November but don’t swear in until mid-January.
Pam Caudy
Amery, WI
(0) comments
