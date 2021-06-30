We do our children no favors by denying them exposure to the thoughts and ideas of people that offer perspectives and experiences different from our own. When educators present materiel to students, they often so under the framework of “mirrors and windows”. For some children, a book might be a mirror in which they see themselves and another book might be a window that allows them to see the experiences of people unlike themselves. In our community of mostly white, Christian people, it’s important that our kids learn about the lives of people that may not be the same as them through books and media that offer windows since they might not encounter a lot of difference in our community. They certainly will encounter more ways of being when they go into the wider world. It’s also incredibly important for kids who have different experiences than those around them to see themselves mirrored in their reading.
Kids (and parents) that don’t have exposure to varied perspectives risk holding a myopic view of the world. This will put them at a disadvantage and limit their opportunities for not just success, but connection. One of the greatest joys and greatest challenges is learning about the world around us and the immeasurable diversity it includes. We might not understand or like everything that we see through every window, but we can’t deny the reality of the person sharing it. I would never want to deny those varied perspectives to my children, and I want our teachers to have the ability to offer varied perspectives in the classroom.
In age appropriate ways, we discuss many topics, regardless of if it might make us feel uncomfortable at times. In our home, we do our very best to teach our kids our family’s values. Those values are kept with them as new ideas and topics are presented to them at school and in the wider world. The values we teach them help them with their critical thinking skills. Values from one family to another may be different, but denying our children (and ourselves) knowledge of a diversity of perspectives would be a failure of education.
Rama Hoffpauir
Clear Lake, WI
