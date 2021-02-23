Many thanks to Matt and the staff at Chet Johnson Drug for all their hard work and service in bringing and administering the COVID vaccine to their community. They are outstanding examples of kindness and faithfulness as they reach out to us all in a time of need. God bless each and every one of them.
Carol and Dan Smith
Amery, WI
