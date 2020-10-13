Capitalism and Socialism mean different things to different people. Each has many forms, as different countries provide different degrees of governance. Some terms are used as scare tactics as most people don’t understand what the labels mean. Socialism is different from communism. Communism - Most property and economic resources are owned and controlled by the state, rather than individual citizens. There is no private property. Fascism is more “corporatism” than capitalism. Fascism has close links between big business and government. Nazi Germany developed partnerships with leading German businesses that supported the regime’s goals and war effort in exchange for contracts, subsidies, and suppression of trade unions. Capitalism - Private ownership of assets and business. Relies on free markets to determine price, incomes, wealth, and distribution of goods. Capitalism encourages profit making attitudes – even if it’s at the cost of other individuals or environment. Low levels of taxation and regulation, competition unfettered by subsidies, bailouts and protectionism, free flow of goods, services, and capital domestically and internationally. But it should have an independent, effective judiciary that protects life, liberty, and property, punishing fraud and theft. In capitalist economies during recessions, unemployment can rise to very high levels. Pure capitalism means the strictest possible separation of economy and state.
Pure Socialism – All citizens share equally in economic resources as allocated by democratically-elected government. Individuals still own property. Public ownership of the means of production, like factories, machinery, and tools to produce goods.
Social Democracies - Greater willingness to use market forces. Certain state-owned industries may be privatized because it’s more efficient. Example - right-wing socialist parties, like Tony Blair’s British Labour Party of 1994 - 2007. Nordic countries are Social Democracies. Progressive tax system. Provides welfare. Ownership of key public sector utilities, such as gas, electricity, and railways. Private enterprise and private ownership of other industries. Free universal health care to improve living standards and labor productivity. Free public education provided by direct taxation. Support for trade unions, minimum wages, labor markets regulated to protect workers. Government regulations of monopolies, housing markets, environment to protect the general public. Belief that more equal society increases social cohesion. Bernie Sanders is a social democrat. His young followers want more of a Scandinavian style social democracy. The US is a mixture of capitalism and socialism, as are many modern, industrialized countries. But the mixture differs, and some countries lean more Social Democracy or Democratic Socialism.
Cheryl Moskal
Previous area resident
Denver, CO
Paid Political Letter
