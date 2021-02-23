To the Editor,
“In God We Trust” is written through many things in our nation. Our nation was founded on the power of trusting God. Sad to see our nation fall so far so fast. People no longer “Trust God” they “trust man”. A very over paid doc in the main news tells everyone to wear masks and they bow to his voice. All through the Bible it tells us to “Trust God” like Psalm 18:2 is just one place that tells us God is our protection and shield. If He is our protection, why wear a mask? the saddest is seeing people staying out of churches for this reason. Church should be where you feel the most protected by God; is your faith that small? There are far worse things that can come on a person than this virus, like cancer. This past summer I went through chemo and radiation and did not get any virus. There were 100 year old people who have gotten the virus and come out of it great.
We and many others have gone without masks this past year and have not become deadly sick or landing in a hosp. There have been people who wore their masks faithfully and become very sick and landed in the hosp. Because of the mask, they have come down with other sicknesses. There have even been deaths from that and hosp. called it a virus death.
The over paid doc also tells everyone to get the shots, but now you must wear 2 masks. People pray before you take these shots. They are not fully tested and there have been deaths from the shots. The shots have been said to have baby parts in them. That’s one way they can keep funding abortions. If you fall for the masks and shots, sadly you may fall for anything they come up with. There are over 40,000 doctors who are against all this, but the main news will not let it out. Please check into other places for your information.
If your fear over powers your faith, wear a mask or stay home. Remember the story, Matt. 14:28-31 of Peter walking on water. My help is to read Psalm 91 every day at the start of it. It gives me help for any need. But most of all “Trust God”.
Doris Buhr
Clear Lake, WI
