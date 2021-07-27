True American History, seems to be the opposing argument and defense for wanting the ideas, beliefs, and thoughts of Critical Race Theory in our district’s classrooms. What’s true American History? Some individuals believe that America was founded on Christian principles while others believe that America was founded on slavery and racism.
Today, these Christian principles and what many of us have been taught as American History are being described as a “whitewashed, watered-down” version of the truth.
It’s being replaced with the ideas and beliefs that because our founding fathers owned slaves its’ embedded in America’s legal systems and rigged to reward white behavior in America today. Police organizations were created to target black individuals after slavery was abolished, to imprison them as a way for whites to once again gain free labor. Today, individuals believe that whites are unapologetically, inherently, and systematically racist.
CRT is lurking in the shadows of public instruction and seeded in areas such as the district’s former “social identity” exercise measuring dominance and success based on an individual’s skin color.
July 2020, a representative from a group called Amery United approached the board in a public meeting with this invitation “We would like to offer energy and resources to Amery public schools in a few ways we can help you raise funds to support school libraries and classrooms with anti-racist literature and books centering diversity and racial equity. Organize and raise funds to bring guest speakers to and help plan those events. Identify lessons, programs, and resources in Amery schools curriculum that incorporate anti-racist principles and also provide additional suggestions there. Can we leverage the momentum of the national movement together? Can we partner with the board, with teachers and staff, students and parents to end color blindness in our classrooms?”
A recent video surfaced from the group’s Youtube page called “Abolish the Police ‘’, that they have since removed from public viewing, discussing the abolition movement.
Parents are growing increasingly concerned and for good reason. Some of our Amery District Staff belong to this group and have been granted the purchase of reading material carrying the white cop, black suspect sentiment, referenced at the June 14, 2021 board meeting during public comments. If these individuals believe in systematic racism and in movements such as abolishing the police, how are books like this being portrayed in the classroom?
Furthermore, what’s the District’s relationship with Amery United?
Stephanie Jansen
Amery, WI
