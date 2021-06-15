My dad was a Democrat all his life. He loved Harry Truman. He did not approve of Ike Eisenhower, but he did not hate and my dad’s Democrats did not hate Ike.
My dads Democrat President Kennedy said “Ask not what your country can do for you-ask what you can do for your country”
My dads Democrats worked for a living and supported other people who worked for a living and became successful.
My dads Democrats taught their children to get an education, find a job, get married and then have children. My dads Democrats supported families. My dads Democrats disciplined their kids. They did not try to be the kid’s best friend. My dads Democrats would not support Planned Parenthood and killing babies.
My dad’s Democrats fought for America and were proud of America and did not apologize for our accomplishments. War heroes were honored for what they sacrificed. They understood the need for protecting our borders and vetting immigrants.
My dad’s Democrats worked to make a better America. They did not protest, obstruct, resist or hurt America. They did not ever consider burning someone’s business.
My dad’s Democrats knew and understood the importance of the Constitution and the law of the land. Police, military, clergy, teachers and authorities were honored and respected.
My dads Democrats viewed actors as actors, ball players as ball players and not role models or spokesmen for left wing causes.
My dads Democrats news was researched and not just press releases and fake news stories. My dads Democrats taught students and did not indoctrinate young minds.
My dad’s Democrats believed in Christian values. Prayer in schools was supported and desired.
My dads Democrats fought Socialism and Communism. They did not vote for candidates trying to destroy capitalism and America.
I miss my dad and we all miss my dad’s Democrats.
Glen A Clausen
Amery, WI
