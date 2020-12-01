With the terrible spread of the COVID virus and deaths, I would think people would be more careful. The city wants people to wear masks when going in stores, etc. Stores have signs on their doors: Masks Required in the Store, but yet you see many that don’t wear masks but come in anyway.
I think it’s time these selfish people start thinking of others instead of just themselves. They are exposing the workers in the stores and others. Maybe they need to be arrested. The stores also have the floors marked for spacing. That’s also ignored at times. Is that really so hard to follow? That’s also selfish. If you can’t follow the rules, stay out of town.
Respectfully submitted,
Martha Heiden
Amery, WI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.