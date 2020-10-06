1. They gave us the Great Depression.
2. They gave us Richard Nixon Resigned because the Republican Party had character in that era and told Nixon they would back the Democrats on Impeachment.
3. They gave us the Iraq War, considered by many the (Biggest Military Bungle) in the history of our country. Under George W. Bush/Dick Chaney debacle.
4. They gave us the Great Recession under Bush/Cheney.
5. They gave us the (First Real Illegitimate President) elected with ( Russian Interference in our election) not removed from office because Republican party controlled the Senate, Senators owned by big money.
6. They gave us Donald Trump.
a. Admitted Molester. His own attorney Michael Cohen attested to his behavior with copies of checks he paid off numerous women like Stormy Daniels
b. Thousands of lies 18,000 documented by Wikipedia and other legitimate fact-checking sites.
c. Weekly bizarre statements and behavior like this is the norm. Like injecting bleach for Coronavirus.
d. Trump a Billionaire who paid no taxes for years? Scared to death to release his taxes. It’s up the Independent voters, Democrats and former Non-voters to save our Country, Trumps base gets its daily dose of Trump Kool-Aid from Fox Cable News which is really a very effective spin, misinformation platform for the Republican Party.
Dennis Klinkhamer
Clear Lake
