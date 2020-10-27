Some weeks back in this newspaper, I read a column titled “We just disagree.” It expressed a very understandable exhaustion with today’s seemingly nonstop debates, often political, that always seem to end more in nasty argument or resentment than insightful learning or understanding. I empathize with the writer and appreciate that the column avoided taking a side politically. Over the past years, friends and family across the country have cited this same fatigue to me as they watch our communities of all kinds fracture and isolate, including Amery.
Amery is where I grew up, and I continue to be enormously grateful to this community rich in good, interesting, and kind people. The values I learned here traveled with me to my studies at UW-Madison and my years living abroad. Over the years, I have been fortunate to be welcomed into vastly different social groups and hear unguarded, authentic thoughts from across the political spectrum. I can confirm that this fatigue stretches both ways “across the (political) aisle.”
This all brings me back to the column I read here weeks ago. The social isolation, lost jobs, and shuttered businesses of the last year make us especially envious of “simpler times” when communities felt more supportive and nonjudgmental. On top of that, I acknowledge that much of today’s debates, both nationally and locally, veer into the nastiness of mockery, distrust, and insult as opposed to the merits of ideas. People, from both sides, often forget the invaluable willingness to consider that they may have missed or misunderstood something.
But, this all still leaves me, despite it all, unable to ever “agree to disagree” on one issue: the virtues of Donald Trump. We can agree to disagree on Scott Walker and Paul Ryan but not Trump. Knowing and caring about people across the political spectrum helps me understand the complexity of people, not easily boiled down to good or bad. People I love and admire will vote for Trump, and I will still love and admire them. But, there is nothing I have ever had deeper conviction of than Trump’s pernicious harm to this country’s democracy and conscience. So, of his virtue, I will never tire of disagreeing because of what I believe is at stake.
David Appel
Amery
Paid Letter
