Several weeks ago, the Beans of Osceola in a Letter to the Editor suggested Tom Magnafaci and I had some relationship concerning our former quarry project. This is a complete falsehood and fabrication. Mr. Magnafici and I had no relation during the process. In fact, he and I only met years later. He also has no financial investment in our work and never has. Another fabrication. In a court, when a witness advances false testimony, it usually calls into question their entire credibility. What else is also questionable in the Bean’s letter?
Factually, Magnafici and I have both been County Board Supervisors at different times and we separately have seen the types of Middleton before – a flash in the pan and gone. Middleton spent many years as an appointed member of the Town of Osceola’s Planning Commission. Her disdain for our quarry project matched other carefully selected and appointed members of the Planning Commission and life was good. The Polk County Board however contains elected, not appointed officials, and they are not hand-picked because of their anti-quarry position. Supervisor Middleton will accomplish little, as said before, by her not working with other supervisors to build a consensus for the good of the county. Ask your own County Board Supervisor how she is doing.
Thank you Beans however for referencing me as a “developer”. If our family property for a quarry is like creating a family farm for farming, then I guess I am a developer. Both our family and farm families use heritage land, develop jobs, create school tax revenue and provide a desired product everyone uses. Please share Beans, if you have ever created a business producing jobs and tax revenue or, if you have ever served as a public official for the good of our community.
Glyn Thorman
Town of Osceola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.