Kudos to the City of Amery, local shops, Woody McBride and the Brick Fire Food Truck. I have been to all five of the “Summer Thursday” Music in the Park events located near the river at the Michael Park Pavillion. What a joy to have the Danielson Stage!
The weather has been superb, there has been music of all genres, the social has been distancing inspiring and it just makes you feel good.
I look forward to three more special nights.
Thank you for giving people something to look forward to,
Pat Canham
Amery, WI
