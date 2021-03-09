To the Editor
I don’t do Facebook, but I know a lot read “To the Editor”.
I would like to thank Ed and Anne White and staff at Stems from the Heart for uplifting my spirits and my neighbor’s. The flowers are such a nice way of making you feel better.
Thanks again,
Judy Schrade
Amery, WI
