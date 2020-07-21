The Amery Area Food Pantry would like to thank the many people who have helped our pantry stay open during the Covid –19 crisis.
In early April our entire method of serving our clients had to change for everyone’s safety. Our AWESOME group of volunteers met the challenge. They put the needs of our clients first while jeopardizing their own safety. We will never be able to thank them enough for their tireless service.
Next, we want to thank this wonderful community of Amery. You have supported our pantry with very generous monetary donations. Because of your generosity we have been able to continue to supply our clients with food items, meat, dairy products, eggs, fresh produce and personal and household items. Our small community never ceases to amaze us!
Finally to our volunteers and community; THANK YOU for your support in this uncertain time.
Blessings to all.
Cheryl Bowman / Peg Bavin
Executive Directors
