I wanted to take this time to thank the Amery Public School Administration and School Board for all of your hard work to keep the school and the community safe by using the public safety guidelines pertaining to Covid provided by the CDC and DHS. My hope is that we can finish the year strong and continue into the summer. We need the school to set a good example for our community. I know there are a few people pressuring the school to change and I want the community and the school to know that I stand with the school to keep the mask mandate, social distancing when possible and following the safety guidelines provided by the CDC. I hope we all are able to stay strong and continue to advocate for our kids and teachers to keep our community safe and healthy.
Heather Greene
Deer Park, WI
