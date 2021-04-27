Dear editor
As we have all struggled over the last year to try and make any sense out of this crazy we see ourselves in, many of us have been left with more questions than answers. How long will this last, when can we go back to normal, when can my child be free to be a child again. The biggest question, when can we take these masks off our faces.
I the mother of 3 ages 13, 6, and 4 have had all these questions.
I have been forced to try to explain things them and have them carry a burden that they should never have to carry. It is a daily fight and struggle for them to put a mask over their faces. There is always tears and eye rolls and the “mom do I have to” phrase being said. My 6 year old was born with a speech delay and has to learn to rely on lip reading to help her. Since the masks have been forced upon her I have noticed her speech regress and her ability to pronounce words correctly diminish. And this saddens me greatly as we have worked so hard on her progress since she was 3. And to now see her go backwards and see the confusion and the frustration on her face breaks my heart!!
My 13 year old has come home everyday telling me how frustrated he is cause he can’t be understood or understand his teachers. He tells me of the struggles he has to catch his breath and feels like he is being smothered.
As a mother trying to protect her family and their well-being I will stand up for what I think is right for my family! And I say take these masks off our children!!!!
Nicki Norlund
Amery, WI
