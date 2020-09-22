Dear Editor,
I’m writing to endorse our Congressman Tom Tiffany for his hard work in congress to return control of the gray wolf to Wisconsin and all of his efforts to restore law and order as well as the economy.
I have decided to support Tom Tiffany because since 2011 he has been fighting in the trenches voting for conservative goals and proving he is a real conservative. Remember, it is easy to take cheap shots at a voting record when you don’t have one.
In Wisconsin, Tom has voted for bold reforms that have helped Wisconsin’s economic comeback and brought more Wisconsinites jobs than ever before. He’s committed to a Convention of States to help address the federal government’s inability to balance the budget and by enacting term limits. He’s cut taxes by more than $13 billion. He’s fought to enact concealed carry and Castle Doctrine, so we can exercise our right of self-defense. I know we can count on him to protect the 2nd Amendment. He has also voted to take taxpayer dollars from Planned Parenthood and ban late-term abortions, so we can count on his pro-life votes.
Tom is a family man with three beautiful, intelligent daughters and is a former small business owner - experience that has helped him in Congress. Tom is clearly very intelligent since he also owns my favorite dog breed — the Labrador retriever.
Please join me in supporting Tom Tiffany for Congress!
Sincerely,
Terry Guanella
Amery
Paid Political Letter
