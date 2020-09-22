To the Editor,
Do you truly believe the words of the Bible? If you do, the election this fall will test how you show it, because you will either vote party B that has no policies that stand on the Bible or party A that does. Party A believes Galatians 1:15 “…God, who set me apart even from my mother’s womb and called me through His grace.” The killing of innocent blood is on the hands of all who vote for party B. They say, “It’s a woman’s right to take a baby’s life up to the 9th month.” This same party B stands for same sex marriages. The Bible says Genesis 1:27, “…in the image of God he created him male and female.” Party B stands up for B.L.M. and takes money from the police. The Bible says in James 2:8, “…you shall love your neighbor as yourself.” The B.L.M. do not show that when they burn down businesses and brake in homes. Party A has told us after to drop to our knees and pray for our nation. You may say, “ I am a good person. I go to church every day it’s open, I hold positions in church, I tithe and I teach.” But you say, “I vote for my income. You know I won’t get all the money I should if party A gets in.” The Bible says, Matthew 16:26 and 1 Timothy 6:10 “For the love of money is a source of all kinds of evil.” Do you know what else the Bible says about people who say they are good but still vote against the Bible on main issues. It says Matthew 7:21 “ Not everyone who calls me Lord will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only those who do what My Father in heaven wants them to do.” Also Matthew 7:23, “Then I will say to them, ‘I never knew you. Get away from me you wicked people.’”
Neither of the two parties will be a god who will save us from all the problems. They are only human, Jesus was the only perfect person, but party A works to hold the Bible up as much as possible.
Please pray hard before you vote. The Lord God will lead you right. Vote the Bible and life.
Doris Buhr,
Clear Lake
Paid Political Letter
