The Apple River Council of the Knights of Columbus recently sponsored a successful blood drive with the American Red Cross. This drive, completed August 4, collected 32 units of blood. This means that as many as 96 patients in need will receive life-giving support. Both the Knights of Columbus and the Red Cross extend a sincere thank you to each donor who contributed to this successful drive.
This Blood Drive was a community-wide effort. St. Joseph Catholic Church provided the fellowship hall as a donation site and assisted with publicity. Knights of Columbus volunteers set up and took down the donation site, took volunteer and donor temperatures and registered donors. The Knights volunteers also distributed posters to many Amery area businesses and locations in Clear Lake, Clayton and Deer Park. WPCA Radio, Amery Free Press and Northwest Communications publicized the drive. Most importantly, the Red Cross team did a very safe and secure job keeping donors socially distanced, work areas sanitized and attitudes positive. We thank everyone for doing their part.
Following the blood drive, the Red Cross team provided the Knights with this note: “Thank you for hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive. We appreciate the hospitality and donors’ generosity.” The next Blood Drive sponsored by the Apple River Council of the Knights of Columbus is planned for February 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Mark Rasmussen, Grand Knight, Apple River Council 16298, Knights of Columbus
Jim and Sheeran Gallagher
Blood Drive Coordinators
