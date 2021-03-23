When it looked like Biden/Harris had “won” the election, North Korea, China, Iran and other bad acting regimes started sabre rattling and threatening to renege on deals that were in our favor and made with a tougher, more alert and far more competent President Trump. The caravans of illegals began amassing and moving toward our border due to promises made by Biden’s campaign.
Now Biden is signing a plethora of executive orders, regardless of their constitutionality. Most of the things that are a direct result of the current administration’s policies are very bad. Although some of us thought the Trump administration and Congress was spending too much, even while funding operation Warp Speed and during the pandemic peaks, the current administration and congress is far worse even as the pandemic is waning. Store shelves that should be full of ammunition are bare. Gas prices are shooting up. We’ll again pay hundreds of millions more dollars to the UN, NATO, and the WHO, all of which have their own corruption, i.e., swamp. We’ll again be funding abortions with our tax dollars. Biden halted construction of the border wall and reversed working Trump policies thereby creating a crisis on our southern border, putting kids in container boxes and releasing a record number of illegals into our country, some carrying diseases, and some involved in drugs or human trafficking. A record-breaking pork laden bill was just passed and signed that has only 9% related to COVID relief, and it bails out poorly run Democrat controlled states, yet it was sold as COVID relief. Now HR1 is a bill that will unconstitutionally federalize voting rules that mandate the unconstitutional fraud enabling rules that were used by Democrats to elect Biden. Democrats are calling for new infringements on our 2nd amendment right, with a future goal to confiscate firearms from law-abiding citizens. Democrats want more censorship of conservative speech, stripping us of our 1st amendment rights. Biden and the Democrats are targeting conservative organizations and screening military personnel to weed out those they think have conservative, traditional and constitutional views. History teaches us where these things have happened before, giving rise to Communism in the USSR and Fascism in pre-WWII Germany. We hear talk of unity by Democrats but their actions for the last 4 years and even now as they have control are the antithesis of unifying.
Rod Cain, Deer Park
