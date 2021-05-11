Biden’s Infrastructure has two major components, hard/ traditional infrastructure, mostly transportation related. Soft infrastructure is providing free or low cost help to citizens. Biden says soft infrastructure items will make the US more competitive.
How to pay? The 10 world’s richest people, 9 are US citizens, control more than $1.3 Trillion increasing from $676 Billion one year ago, 92% increase. 91 biggest, most profitable Corporations didn’t pay any federal taxes in 2018, at least 55 will not pay in 2020, after Trump tax cut. Since 1980’s, income/wealth inequality has continued to skyrocket, as union membership declined. Since 1979, CEO pay increased 940%, average workers’ salaries 11.9%. All businesses and corporate stockholders benefit from an educated society and great physical infrastructure. Warren Buffet of Berkshire Hathaway said “it’s ‘corporate fiction’ to say higher business taxes hurt consumers.” It normally decreases executive pay/bonuses and shareholders return.
What do other countries do? High speed internet is a necessity for any size business and schools. Most of the world has high speed internet. Finland made broadband a legal right for every citizen. Uruguay is one of the top ranking countries in internet reliability. In Latin/South America, Uruguay is number one in democracy, prosperity, equality, transparency, anti-corruption and quality of life. For past 10 years, each Uruguay child is given a laptop, free internet. Uruguay has the largest middle class in America, representing more than 60% of population, almost no poverty. Uruguay offers free health care to its low-income residents. Uruguay’s economy is largely based on agribusiness. Uruguay has a progressive taxation system, few deductions, and has Social Security. Uruguay includes a medical Insurance charge for employers and workers, collecting for their national health care programs.
Almost every industrialized country offers either free or almost free early education where children start learning basic reading and language skills as early as age 3. At least 124 countries offer at least 1 year free early education. Hechinger Report 10/2018 (internet) and book “The Early Advantage: Early Childhood Systems that Lead by Example.” Without reliable, affordable child care, and low pay, a poor woman or couple may not be able to work. In 34 US states, child care costs more than tuition at a state college. If one doesn’t have transportation or is homeless, difficult to get to work. 24 countries provide free college or technical trade school education. Many others offer higher education for under $1000 year.
Cheryl Moskal
(previous area resident)
Denver, CO
(0) comments
