Social Security (SS) and Medicare said to be the most popular government programs. Yet it is under threat. A majority of Republicans have been opposing cuts to SS and Medicare since passage. President Trump recently announced if reelected he will explore cutting SS, Medicare, and Medicaid. Multiple outlets have reported his 4 years of comments and efforts on entitlement cutting efforts. July 2020, Trump said he wouldn’t sign a COVID relief bill if it didn’t include SS cuts. Trump’s 2020 budget (senate.gov.) had cuts of $845 Billion Medicare, $25 Billion Social Security and $1.5 Trillion Medicaid over 10 years paying for 2017 tax cuts.
A couple other Republican efforts: 1964 speech by Ronald Reagan explaining his opposition to SS and Medicare as a reason he became Republican. In the 1970’s, conservative Cato Institute made privatizing SS its primary goal. President GW Bush tried to replace SS by partially privatize it. VP Mike Pence, then Congressman, proposed deeper cuts than President Bush. Effort failed as Democrats didn’t support these cuts. Republican Senator McConnell, called for cuts in 2016. In 2017, McConnell said cuts to SS, Medicare and Medicaid were high on Republican agenda.
In 1965 Medicare and Medicaid became law. 1935, FDR signed Social Security Act, a federal safety net for elderly, unemployed, and disadvantaged Americans. SS supplements retirement income. Workers pay into the system. Neither immigrants nor anyone else is able to collect SS benefits without someone paying SS payroll taxes. Estimated 50% to 75% of illegal immigrants pay from $4 to $13billion yearly into SS and about $3 billion into Medicare, and will never see benefits. There are myths circulating on SS. For facts go to SSA.gov. SS provides higher annual payout than private retirement annuities per dollar contributed because its risk pool is not limited to those who expect to live a long time, and as a government run program, administrative costs are much lower. Nearly 6 million children, 18 and younger, receive SS in 2019 for various reasons, including being dependents of retired, disabled or deceased workers. About 40% of Americans aged 65 or older, 15 million, were lifted out of poverty in 2019. About 50% of seniors, SS provides at least 50%, and about 25% of seniors, SS provides 90% of their income. Write, email, or call your House Representative and your 2 Senators. Tell them not to cut SS, Medicare, and Medicaid. House.gov, Senate.gov.
Pam Caudy
Amery
Paid Letter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.