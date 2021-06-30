The snowmobile trail is being used year around by trespassers and poachers, some with weapons, on ATVs and snowmobile. Trail cameras have been tampered with on several properties. Every year people leave the trail, cross my property to a private lake and take minnows, hunt, take shed antlers, etc.
Several nights this winter people were on that lake with the lights off and the trail closed. I caught two during the day, and when I confronted them, was told to mind my business and threatened with bodily harm.
Police and game warden were called, but I haven’t heard anything.
Tracks show my house was staked out. One neighbor drives to my land several times a day especially the last half hour of light to shoot animals, usually from his vehicle. He drives forward then reverse past my land while I’m trying to hunt. I told him to stop and he threaten me with bodily harm and said he’s done it his whole life and I have to live with it. Police and warden told him to stay away from me, and now he’s sending his friends to my place to rev their engines too.
A friend of his threatened me also. Another neighbor stormed onto my land the day I bought it, yelling he wanted it and would never stop trying to get “his” land back and would get me. One of his boys said the same. He would follow me around and come over to my land harassing me and making threats. He stormed over one day saying he told the neighbor lady he was going to kill her favorite dog and potbelly pig and laughed because she told him he was mean. Both animals disappeared, another neighbor’s dog was shot and I came home to my dead dog.
He came over talking about burning my house down one day. When I started staying with my parents, he drove to my house every night after I left, until he was caught on a camera. A large number of coworkers spearheaded by an Amery bully, harassed me every day. They followed me everywhere trying to entrap me with frivolous crap, including sexual-harassment. They’ve trespassed many times and have entered my house. The bully blamed me for all of his vandalism and theft and told everyone I was a drug dealer. I have PTSD, and if any of these people ever come near me again, there’s going be big problems for them.
Move the snowmobile trail now.
Rick Olson
Amery
