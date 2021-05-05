This past year really has brought out the best and the worst in people. “Agreeing to disagree” was a motto that many of us lived by. We were all so busy running kids around to sports, business meetings, etc. When we did go to vote, most of us really didn’t do our due diligence and research what the candidates actually stood for. We trusted the “party lines” or what the Media told us. Local elections were based on who we knew personally and if they wronged us in childhood-so we voted for whomever ran against them. We, as a society, became complacent. Shame on us. We trusted that the person in a respected position was doing what was best for us…or what was best for them and making us think it was in our best interest.
We believed that the government always has our best interest in mind. Do they? When the world shut down a year ago, we were all floundering. Fear permeated every newscast there was. Commercials were just as bad, if not worse. Fear porn-it’s a real thing. I turned off the news years ago as what I was witnessing didn’t sit right with me. Then, the narrative continually changed. What was up was now down. What was right was now wrong. We were all being told if we were non-black, we were racist. This was hard on me because I know we weren’t raised that way. “If you’re not with me, then you’re against me.”
We had the mask and HCQ debates-did they or did they not work. I chose to spend the time I would have normally spent on social media researching like I hadn’t researched before. Picking apart the CDC and BLM websites, reading the scientific studies that were done with other pandemics, reading the Moderna and Pfizer websites to see first-hand what they were about. I actually looked into the candidates running on the national and local levels to see what they stood for and how they voted for bills in the past.
It’s time we all took back the power that was given to us by God and reaffirmed by the Constitution. We all need to take responsibility that many of were too complacent and let the fox into the hen house. No more. We are now aware what has happened when our backs were turned and we need to correct course.
Julieca Vierkandt
Amery, WI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.