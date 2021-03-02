I read in my Free Press on February 23, how great is the knowledge and abilities of scientists that they can land a robot on Mars—they hit their mark! Of course, they spent 2 Billion dollars, had countless people, years of work, endless equipment and computers to figure everything out. And this was considered great, and should be a reason for us to “listen to the scientists.”
I will have a butterfly in my yard each fall that will navigate a trip to a specific 40 acre spot in Mexico to spend the winter – then head back north in the spring. No computers – no equipment – no groups of people – and no 2 billion dollars. A simple butterfly – with no brain at all.
And the scientists don’t have a clue how the Monarch butterfly can navigate and survive such a long trip, arriving by the millions at the same time and the same spot each year. Now that is a true navigation miracle! Maybe we should acknowledge that there is a God after all.
And—aren’t these brilliant scientists in the same group as ones who tell us to get 2 Covid vaccinations and even after that they tell us we need to wear two masks? That doesn’t sound so brilliant to me.
Joseph Goldsmith
Amery
