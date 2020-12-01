The article on the school farm for Amery Schools was interesting. As the article stated the intent is to use grants and donations to purchase the 33 acres west of the high school, and that no taxpayer funds would be used in the purchase. The asking price for the property is $350,000, no small amount.
My question is was a needs and cost analysis done before the purchase was even considered. From what I could tell in the article the answer to that question is, No. It sounds good that no taxpayer funds will be used for the purchase but nothing was mentioned about the costs for all the amenities proposed for the property. No costs for the proposed projects of a horse shed, outdoor arena, livestock building, on-site classroom, meat processing lab and a large walk-in fridge/freezer for storage were mentioned anywhere in the article. I have to believe that these projects will well exceed the cost for the property, and that these costs will be paid for with taxpayer dollars.
The school district already has 189 acres of land is there rally a need to purchase these 33 acres. Make use of what you have and show a definitive reason as to why all these projects are necessary.
Fritz Coulter
Amery, WI
