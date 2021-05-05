For Mary McCormick, April 27, Amery Free Press Letter to the Editor, the sky is falling. The cause: Derrick Chauvin’s conviction of murdering George Floyd. She writes: “Police no longer have any ability to apprehend criminals.” I guess the numerous cities’ Police Reports of arrests are all a hoax. She continued: “They (police) can no longer shoot criminals even if the criminal is shooting at the police.” In the 24 hours after Chauvin’s conviction there were six police shootings that resulted in the death of the citizen. I guess police forgot they were no longer allowed to use their guns. In spite of Mary’s assertion that these officers would find themselves in jail, none are. Mary wasn’t done: “They (police) are no longer able to enforce the laws that are in place to protect citizens from criminals.” Looking forward to next week then, we can expect that no paper in the United States will have a Jail Report or a Court Report; there will be no videos of police chases; and no booking photos on the evening news.
No, the sun is still shining. What has changed is that Chauvin’s actions were so egregious that even fellow officers testified against him. So I urge Mary and all citizens to obey the law as the police are still the police. Salute them when they perform their duties as required by the law. Hold them accountable, as Chauvin was, when they do not.
Wayne Kendrick
Turtle Lake, WI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.