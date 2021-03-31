I was not aware that the city of Amery renamed Birch street to Center street, we received an email Monday the 15th that they were going to start gas line construction on March 15th from Center street south to Amery family restaurant, Thanks for shutting down our side of the street to parking with very little notice, way to be on top of it, We all know how this project is going to go.
Chris Sobottka
Club 53
Amery, WI
*Reprinted due to incorrect date
