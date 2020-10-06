I was recently reading a chapter in the book Caste by Isabel Wilkerson. The chapter makes no mention of Donald Trump. But when I came across the following sentences, he was all I could think about: “Hitler had risen as an outside agitator, a cult figure enamored of pageantry and rallies…. Hitler saw himself as the voice of the Volk, of their grievances and fears, especially those in the rural districts, as a god-chosen savior, running on instinct. He had never held elected office before.” I find Trump to be a divisive figure, and I fear what four more years of his rule would bring.
Mary Jo Nissen
Balsam Lake
(0) comments
