I was dismayed to learn that, at the Nov. 10, 2020, budget meeting, our County Board of Supervisors voted to eliminate Polk County’s .25 FTE portion of the UW-Extension’s horticulturist, a $10, 583 cost (about 24 cents per resident). Viewing that meeting and the Sept. 10 General Government Committee meeting on archived video revealed their shallow decision.
When the line item was presented for a vote in November, Chairperson Nelson mischaracterized the job as “Master Gardener” rather than an expert scientist who supports anyone with issues related to growing plants, vegetables, turf, ornamentals--homeowners, gardeners, greenhouse operators, landscape architects, businesses, municipalities and community agencies. Nelson made it sound as though the horticulturist’s main job is to take care of the master gardeners and insinuated that the horticulturist is in competition with commercial landscapers.
At the Sept. 10 meeting Kristen Bruder, UW-Extension’s director for Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties, presented about her role and the quarter-time horticulture agent. Speaking to Bruder about the document she provided, Nelson said (paraphrased): As a group, the county board and committees don’t need to have groups come in and tell us about their activities. . . work with the administrator instead. “This doesn’t mean anything to me, I’ll throw it in the trash on my way out of this meeting.”
Prior to voting, why didn’t supervisors other than Middleton and Duncanson speak up? Do they just follow the loudest voice? Ask: Who stands to lose? How will this resource be replaced? Can our supervisors connect the dots between services needed and services provided? That is a function of government, not an intrusion by government, contrary to Nelson’s opinion of “We don’t need a Master Gardener running around the county.”
The horticulture agent is a link to the University of Wisconsin, under whose umbrella the Master Gardeners operate. Eliminating the agent’s position may have saved the county $10,583, but it also eliminates the volunteer services of a cadre of Master Gardeners, valued in 2016 at $20,000. Without a county agent, Master Gardeners cannot start any new projects, only work on current projects. Thousands of people are engaged in gardening and other outdoor activities strengthening health and well-being. As Middleton and Duncanson opined, services of a hort. agent have educational value and add to our quality of life.
I sense this was a political decision, not a financial one, shortsighted, and based on misinformation and inuendo. Sound familiar?
Barb Wetzel
Osceola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.