The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement is organization with a mission to end violence caused by white supremacy, police and vigilantes to Black people through non-violent, local organizing (www.blacklivesmatter.org).
Their work is an invitation and opportunity for people, especially white people, to stop and listen to Black people and their experiences, and advocate for changes to a system that causes disproportionate harm. BLM movement invites all of us to acknowledge how the current system leads to unfair treatment for Black people – in policing, housing, employment, education and health care.
Following the murder of George Floyd, which touched off the current international uprisings for racial justice, 67% of Americans expressed support for the BLM movement (Pew Research, 2020). That is nearly 20% more than respondents who sided with Civil Rights protesters after Alabama State Troopers bloodied them on the bridge in Selma. (Pew Research, 1965). Support for equal rights and ending systemic racism is growing across our country. And that’s a good thing.
I’m proud to live in one of over 550 communities in the US that represented the BLM movement through non-violent demonstration during the past several weeks (NYT, 2020). Let’s continue to answer to our conscience, and respond through action to the words of recently passed US Congressperson, John Lewis, who often said, “get out there and push, and stand up, and speak out, and get in the way the same way my generation got in the way. Get in good trouble. Necessary trouble.”
Jason Montgomery-Riess
Farmer, Amery WI
