After reading the Sun article “Tempers Flare over Zoning Issue” I’m really concerned about County Board Chair Chris Nelson’s behavior and treatment of the other elected Supervisors. It seems like a possible conflict of interest or bias regarding the property at issue. Why not simply abstain on the issue? Additionally, it seems unbefitting for Mr. Nelson to demean Mr. Pritchard for joining the meeting by phone during a pandemic, especially when the COVID rates were critically high at the time. If there were IT issues with the phone conference call it is not the fault of Mr. Pritchard, more grace should be given during these difficult times. Thank you, Supervisors Middleton and Pritchard, for asking uncomfortable questions.
Kimberly Kaiser
Osceola
(0) comments
