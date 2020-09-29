Recently our granddaughter, an ICU Nurse in one of the Mid-West’s largest hospitals, came down with Covid-19.
Her patient had come into their ER, (tested negative) and then was admitted to the ICU floor. Our granddaughter became her nurse. As they say, “the rest is history”. After 2 plus weeks of isolation, work as an ICU nurse has again begun for her. She is back to where she needs to be, sometimes being transferred to care for the COVID patients.
Just this past weekend Wisconsin set a new record in just one day, for positive test results-2,817--an alarming amount! Here we are at Monday, with this being the 4th straight day Wisconsin has seen our daily new Covid-19 case count surpass 2,000--(according to the WI Department of Health). These 2,217 new cases were from 8,023 tests analyzed on Sunday. This is by far a new record high since the pandemic began! We have also had a record number of deaths: 1,281.
Please, please, do this for those of us who have loved ones on the front lines as we do! Please do this for those of us who are vulnerable, for your loved ones; your family. And last of all, for yourselves!! Remember: WE ARE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER!!
Sincerely,
Ann Krisik
Amery
