I read something along the lines of this quote earlier today, “The easiest way to bring joy to someone’s day is to share a smile with them.” Our ability to pass along this free universal gift to strangers and friends alike has been taken from us over the past 13+ months. It has been taken from our youth, who walk the halls of their schools, spaced six feet apart and no smiles allowed to be shown. The most basic and universal gesture that portrays light and love has been taken away. Read that again- the most basic and universal gesture that portrays light and love HAS BEEN TAKEN AWAY from our children for an entire year now.
Our. Poor. Children.
My husband and I refused to cower to the demands of our district this past school year in regards to masking and social distancing. We were in a place to make homeschooling a no-brainer as our best choice, but I know many other families aren’t in the same situation. We have had so many tough conversations about if we are doing what is best for our son, but ultimately have felt in our gut that staying true to ourselves is what will always be best. I realized as last summer wore on that my dreams of walking him down the hall to meet his kindergarten teacher wouldn’t be happening. I refused to replace that image with one of my innocent and precious five year old son walking into the doors of a building to meet a brand new teacher, who wouldn’t even be able to smile at him, and to meet new classmates who he couldn’t even high five and sit next to during circle time. I refused. Maybe I’m naive in thinking I can shelter him one year longer, or maybe it’s just the fact that I’d do anything to prolong the innocence of him and his younger brother from the nonsense that is being called ‘normal’ these days.
Regardless of where your feelings place you in this never-ending debate, personal sovereignty should reign. The right to breathe oxygen is God-given, and no amount of fear should change that. Whatever new ‘viruses’ happen to be floating around, the power of a smile should not be the trade-off. As Mother Teresa famously said, “Peace begins with a smile.” It is time we all start showing ours to one another in an effort to create a world of PEACE.
Sara Abbott
Amery, WI
