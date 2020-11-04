Last weekend we had the opportunity to hear a child's story of struggle after he was harmed and how he wants us to unite and show up for him and others. Jaiden is 8 years old and has been the victim of racial slurs in Amery. He has spoken out with kindness and wants to bring awareness to racism in our area by engaging the public with education. Jaiden and a group of local BIPOC youth planned an event that encouraged a walk along the Stower Trail downtown featuring the book "I Promise" by Lebron James printed on the side of the trail. I heard Jaiden share his story in interviews with the Leader and WEAU 13 and I'm hopeful that others will hear his words too. He inspired me to show up and keep showing up. When we live in a world that attempts to mute difference i.e. colorblindness where 'different' is bad - we all lose so much including the skills and courage to stand up against bullying whether it be racist remarks or something else. The answer isn’t being nice. Nice dis not enough in a world where people lose their lives based on the color of their skin. I'm talking about truly educating ourselves to understand that there is nothing wrong with Black people simply because they are Black. Our kids need to learn this so they stop committing racist harm and so they can interrupt it when they see it.
Soon Guenther
Amery
