Dear Editor,
A headline on page one last week flat out declared Biden Elected President of the United States. Well that wasn’t quite right. The news media does not pick our presidents. It is yet to be determined who will be in the Oval Office the next 4 years. There is a plethora of lawsuits pending that will be trying to get illegal votes thrown out, and there are recounts and recanvasing going on in multiple states. We have all heard about the many dozens of affidavits signed and notarized that lay out many instances of voting fraud. Here are just a few of the allegations that have been brought to light. There are the votes from dead people some of whom have been dead a very long time. There are votes in many districts from people that no longer live in those districts. There are serious Dominion voting machine software issues that cause many thousands and possibly millions of votes to be diverted from Trump to Biden and/or flat out deleted. That software was used in approximately 30 states and reportedly includes software that has been used in places like Venezuela to keep their dictator in power or other countries to steal elections. Not surprisingly the multi-billionaire George Soros allegedly has connections to that software. There were a number of cases where poll observers from the Republican persuasion were blocked in a variety of ways from actually observing the ballots going through the process. There was at least one witness that saw an entire batch of ballots being scanned many times each. There is the postal worker that was told to back date late ballots so they would be accepted. There were allegations of people filling out ballots at a Biden/Harris van. There were allegations and video of postal workers dumping bins of ballots into dumpsters. There were scanners in one or more states that had the signature verification component rendered ineffective. And to top it all off, there were voting rule changes by Governors or Attorney Generals or others that were illegal since the state legislatures have that responsibility. Sadly, we now have seen that the once viable Democrat party has resorted to banana republic tactics all across the nation and so many of our long-established news organizations acting in ways that would make Joseph Goebbels proud. They won’t find all the illegal votes or even catch all those who committed voter fraud but they owe it to all the legitimate voters to do their best to correct what they can for this and for future elections.
Rod Cain
Deer Park
