The Aging and Disability Resource Center urges everyone age six months and older, and especially older adults, to get a flu shot as soon as possible this year. Compared to younger people, the consequences of older adults getting the flu range from more severe to deadly. Older adults have much higher rates of chronic conditions, like diabetes, heart conditions and arthritis, which add to flu complications. During last flu season, adults age 65 and older were only 17.5% of Wisconsin’s population, but accounted for 42% of flu-related hospitalizations and a whopping 84% of flu-related deaths.
This year, it’s important to get the flu shot so as not to confuse flu symptoms with COVID symptoms and to avoid getting both. Two scientific studies of over 20,000 people show that the flu plus COVID doubles the death rate. At this incredibly difficult time for Wisconsin, with the virus raging, it’s important that hospital beds be reserved only for those most in need, which tragically, is COVID patients.
In recent years older adults have had much higher rates of flu shots than younger adults. However, given COVID, this year will be challenging. There may be fewer drop-in flu clinics, fewer volunteer drivers to transport people to get their shot, greater fear of leaving home and catching COVID and the growing misinformation campaigns. This year’s flu shot season is seen as a “test run” for next year’s COVID vaccine.
So, let’s all be good citizens and Mask Up, Wash Up and Roll Up our Sleeves to get a flu shot. If you need information about where flu shots are available in our community, please call us at 877-485-2372.
Leslie Peterson
Resource Specialist
Polk County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.