The excuse given for aborting unborn babies is that women should have a choice. Have you thought about the women and girls who do not have a choice?
If you know anything about abortion, you know girls are sometimes forced by parents or boyfriends to have abortions. This can happen because of liberal abortion laws.
A documentary called “Blind Eyes Opened” tells the stories of some of the victims of sex trafficking. One victim revealed that when she got pregnant her captor took her to an abortion clinic where he was allowed to sign for her to have an abortion. The law and the clinic allowed him to commit one more crime against her. Some of the victims endure this multiple times, even 16 or 17 times. There is NO CHOICE there. May God have mercy on our country if we allow abortion to continue.
MaryEllen Olson
Broken Arrow, OK
Formerly of Amery
