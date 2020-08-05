To the editor:
The character of Polk County could change drastically if our Board of Supervisors makes the wrong decision on regulating hog CAFOs. (CAFO stands for “concentrated animal feeding operation.” Think factory farms dotting the countryside, each with tens of thousands of animals confined in small spaces.) The committee that’s doing most of the work on this issue got off on the wrong track early on and has so far refused to change course, even in the face of overwhelming evidence that what they’re proposing doesn’t offer maximum protection from the worst effects of giant hog farms.
Polk County residents should contact their supervisors before the August 18 county board meeting and urge them to abandon the flawed conditional use permit idea and work instead toward the adoption of an operations ordinance like the one adopted by Bayfield County in 2016. Here are some features of the Bayfield County ordinance that are missing from the plan currently under consideration by our county board.
Built-in application fee of one dollar per proposed animal unit.
Approval of permit applications by full county board, not just one committee.
Bonding requirements sufficient to cover environmental contamination, including testing and replacement of contaminated private and public wells.
The ability to attach a wide range of conditions to any permit issued.
Penalties for violations of the ordinance.
Detailed application form describing all aspects of proposed operations, including waste management, disposal of carcasses, transportation impacts, water usage, etc.
Applicant required to identify a similar CAFO anywhere in U.S. that has not polluted ground or surface water after ten years.
Requirement for emergency management plan detailing how owners will respond to manure spills, mass mortality, failure of air filtration systems, etc.
Covers the whole county, not just towns that have zoning in place.
These are the protections that Polk County residents expect and deserve from a county government whose vision statement is to “Improve the quality of life for all who live, work, and play in Polk County.” Please ask your county board representative to uphold this vision by voting for a Bayfield-style CAFO ordinance.
Sincerely,
Jeff Peterson
Town of Georgetown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.